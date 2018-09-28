After scoring just 10 goals and posting 24 assists last season, Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic is entering this season focused on finding better results.

Trade rumours circled around Lucic throughout the off-season, with his agent coming out in June to deny reports the winger had been asked to waive his no-movement clause.

With those rumours behind him, Lucic said he's hoping to keep a positive mindset this season in order to turn things around.

“Refreshed, motivated – just having the mindset of positivity and optimism and looking forward to the challenges ahead,” Lucic told The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek of his approach to this season. “I think last year, I put too much pressure on myself and my teammates and the team, and it kind of snowballed into a negative because of the pressure that I was putting on myself and everyone.

“This year, it’s more of a lighter mood and having fun. Even sometimes, just smiling more. I know that sounds like a childish thing to say, but it’s something so little that can go a long way. When you’re happy being at the rink and happy being around your teammates, it definitely influences the other guys and becomes contagious, so – we want to make things fun again.”

Lucic, whose 34 points represented his lowest output over a full season since the 27 points he amassed with the Boston Bruins in 2007-08, endured a 29-game goal drought at one point during the regular season. Among the changes he's made for this season, is moving back to 105 flex on his stick from the 100 flex he's been using since having wrist surgery in 2014.

Lucic told The Athletic he believes the extra "whip" in his stick caused him to miss goal-scoring opportunities last season.

“That’s exactly right,” Lucic said of pucks glancing off his stick last season. “Just kinda watching video on yourself in those areas where you missed the net, or missed chances, it was just those things you were talking about – they were kind of just flubbing and I wasn’t bearing down on them like I usually did in the past. So you want to move forward, but sometimes moving forward means going back to something that worked in the past. So that’s one of the things I decided to go back to.”

Oilers head coach Todd McLellan believes Lucic simply suffered from poor puck luck as his shooting percentage sat at a career-low 6.8 per cent last season.

“When you go back and look at Looch on tape, from Christmas on, when he only had the one goal – he had some really good chances. Those have to go in eventually," McLellan said. "So just based on that alone, I think we’re going to get more out of him.

“It’s a fresh start. It’s a summer away. It’s a chance to work on his approach to the game. With Milan, a lot of it is the mental part of it. When you’re in the league for a long time, it can be a grind – and if you’re a very proud player and it doesn’t go well, it affects you. So he’s got a fresh start. He looks excited and happy to be at the rink. He’s having fun around his teammates. He got a goal the other day. Those are all positive signs for us moving forward.”

Lucic, who has five seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit, admitted that the harsh Edmonton winter in the midst of a losing season further hurt his mindset.

“My first year, I think I dealt with it pretty well,” the 30-year-old said. “Then last year, I don’t think I dealt with it well – and it was mostly mental. I just let everything get to me. I let little things linger – letting the weather bother me. It was almost like I was finding things to put blame on. That’s where I kind of wanted to fix that mindset more than anything. I was finding negatives and bad things to linger on, where the mindset this year is to find good things and positive things to focus on. That’s the adjustment I’ve made this year versus last year.”

Lucic scored 18 or more goals in each of the previous four seasons prior to 2017-18.