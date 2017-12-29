Andrew Luck returned to the Indianapolis Colts Friday after receiving treatment on his injured shoulder in Europe and brought some encouraging news for Colts fans.

"My gut and my feeling tells me I won't need another surgery," Luck told reporters Friday. "I’m very optimistic. I feel really good today I do not think I need another surgery. I believe in the process I’m in right now. I plan on being ready for everything (OTAs)."

He is expected to resume throwing next week to gauge his progress after the Colts conclude their season against the Houston Texans.

Luck has not played this year after undergoing surgery on a torn labrum last January. He returned to the active roster briefly before the team placed him on injured reserve on Nov. 2.

He spent a month in the Netherlands seeking alternative treatment for the injury but described the procedures as "nothing crazy, no injections, nothing out of the ordinary."

Luck has missed 26 of the team's last 48 games dating back to 2015.

"You do not feel like you’re a part of the team. It feels weird. I don’t feel I’m a part of this team right now. You don’t," Luck said.

Over five NFL seasons since being taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft, Luck has thrown for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns compared to 68 interceptions.