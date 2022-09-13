The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Lucky Jackson and released defensive lineman Nick Cole, the team announced Tuesday.

TRANSACTIONS | The Elks announce the signing of 🇺🇸 Lucky Jackson (WR) and the release of 🇺🇸 Nick Coe (DL) #GoElks #CFL



The Lexington, Ky., native played four seasons at Western Kentucky University (2016-19). In his 51 games a Hilltopper, Jackson recorded 209 catches for 2,680 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jackson previously spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before being released in early June.

Cole, 25, played in two games for the Elks this season.