CALGARY — Luge Canada has joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.

Luge Canada is the latest national sports federation to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have roiled organizations like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada.

"Luge Canada believes that everyone in sport has the right to enjoy a positive experience regardless of skill level or ability," Luge Canada's executive director Tim Farstad said. "A safe and inclusive training and competitive environment for athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and fans is critical to the long-term health of our sport and is our number one priority."

The national organization will have access to the services of the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub for Abuse-Free Sport, following a transition period ending Feb. 2, 2023 at the latest.

Luge Canada is also fully adopting the University Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS).

Luge participants who have experienced or witnessed abuse will have access to the organization's independent third-party services until Feb. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.