MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night.

Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 9-5 at Cincinnati. This was the longest game the Brewers have played in terms of innings since the automatic runner extra-inning format took effect in 2020.

The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it. Renfroe's 14th homer of the season traveled an estimated 447 feet.

Stephenson was seeking just the third save of his career and first of the season.

Neither team scored in the 11th or 12th innings. The Brewers squandered a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in the 12th before finally breaking through in the 13th.

After leadoff hitter Kolten Wong got ahead 2-0 in the count, Colorado's Jake Bird walked him intentionally. Urías fell behind 0-2 but worked the count to 2-2 and finally delivered a single to right-center that scored automatic runner Jonathan Davis from second.

This was the longest game in terms of innings that the Brewers have played since the automatic runner extra-inning format went into effect in 2020.

Brent Suter (2-3) struck out two and didn't allow any baserunners in two innings of relief.

Colorado took a 5-3 lead against Jandel Gustave in the top of the 10th. Charlie Blackmon hit a one-out RBI single, advanced to third on C.J. Cron's single and scored on Brendan Rodgers' sacrifice fly.

Blackmon also hit his 15th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the third inning against reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. Milwaukee's Willy Adames hit a solo homer and Andrew McCutchen had a two-run shot in the bottom of the third.

There was an additional encouraging sign for the Brewers in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Milwaukee’s Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts and a walk, a sign that the four-time All-Star may be breaking out of his slump.

Hader had allowed nine runs over one-third of an inning in his last two appearances, which included blowing a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning of an 8-5 loss at San Francisco. The four-time All-Star had given up 12 runs over 4 1/3 innings in his last six outings, raising his ERA from 1.05 to 4.50.

Burnes threw 108 pitches and lasted just five innings but left with the Brewers leading 3-2. He struck out five and allowed six hits and two walks.

Colorado tied it against Trevor Gott in the sixth as José Iglesias drew a two-out walk and scored on Elias Díaz's double to center.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela struck out four, walked one and allowed seven hits and three runs after getting activated from the injured list earlier in the day. Senzatela hadn’t pitched since July 1 due to right shoulder inflammation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday as the 2020 All-Star right-hander works his way back from a right lat strain. Peralta hasn’t pitched since May 22.

Brewers RHP Miguel Sánchez hasn’t pitched since June 21 due to discomfort in his ulnar collateral ligament, and he recently had a setback in his recovery.

The Brewers activated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 7-day concussion injured list on Friday.

UP NEXT

Former Brewers RHP José Ureña (1-1, 2.05 ERA) starts for the Rockies and RHP Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.93) pitches for Milwaukee as this four-game series continues Saturday. Ureña signed with the Rockies in May after the Brewers designated him for assignment in late March.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports