Luka Doncic

Victor Oladipo

was not happy after the game Sunday when referees missed an elbow he took to the face fromon the Dallas Mavericks' second-to-last possession.

“That should be a foul and they should look at it,” Doncic said. “I think the rule is when you get hit in the face, they gotta look at if it's a flagrant or no, right?”

Earlier in the game, Doncic shot-faked Indiana’s Edmond Sumner into the air, and Sumner inadvertently kneed Doncic in the right jaw on the way down. Both players got up and stayed in the game.

The Indiana Pacers beat the Mavericks by a score of 112-109.

Dallas will be back in action on Tuesday in San Antonio against the Spurs.