There is 'increasing optimism' that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 4 against the Utah Jazz this afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. If he does play, the Mavs plan on limiting his minutes as he makes his return from a calf strain he sustained on April 10.

There’s increasing optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will play vs. Utah in Game 4 today, sources tell ESPN. The plan is that his minutes will be limited in his first game back since suffering a calf strain on April 10. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2022

Doncic has been participating in full-speed activities since Tuesday and played in full 5-on-5 drills on both Thursday and Friday.

Doncic, 23, averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 65 games this season. He has not yet played in the Mavs first-round series against the Jazz.

Dallas leads the series 2-1.