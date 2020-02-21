ORLANDO, Fla. — Luka Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Orlando Magic 122-106 on Friday night.

Maxi Kleber added a career-high 26 points to help the Mavericks improve to 19-8 on the road. They won just 18 road games combined the last two seasons.

Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 16 points.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds.

RAPTORS 118, SUNS 101

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto beat Phoenix for its 16th victory in 17 games.

After Toronto’s franchise-record 15-game winning streak ended with a loss at Brooklyn in the final game before the All-Star break, the Raptors bounced back by starting the second half with their eighth consecutive home victory.

Devin Booker scored 21 points and DeAndre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix. The Suns lost for the seventh time in nine games.

CAVALIERS 113, WIZARDS 108

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Cleveland rallied to win in its first game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, beating Washington.

Cedi Osman added 16 points and Darius Garland had 15 to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 9-11. After those wins, they lost 13 of 15 heading into the All-Star break, resulting in first-year head coach John Beilein's resignation.

Bradley Beal had 26 points for Washington on 9-for-28 shooting. He was 1 of 10 from 3-point range on a night the Wizards shot 24% (9 of 37) from long range.

PACERS 106, KNICKS 98

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Warren had 27 points and eight rebounds, leading Indiana past New York.

Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. They have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

Bobby Portis scored 19 points for the Knicks.

