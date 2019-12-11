Jasek scores twice as Comets topple Marlies

UTICA, N.Y. — Lukas Jasek scored twice to lift the Utica Comets to a 6-4 win over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Kole Lind, Reid Boucher, Francis Perron and Guillaume Brisebois also scored for Utica (15-8-3).

Tanner McMaster, Garrett Wilson, Mason Marchment and Darren Archibald replied for the Marlies (17-5-3).

Comets goaltender Michael DiPietro made 27 saves. Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 22 shots.

Utica, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, has picked up at least a point in four straight games (2-0-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.