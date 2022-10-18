The Colorado Avalanche have placed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers, it was announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has appeared in three games so far this season with the Avs but does not have a point yet. He spent the past three seasons in the KHL, scoring 18 goals in 49 games last year for Chelyabinsk Traktor.

Colorado also announced they have assigned forward Ben Meyers to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Meanwhile, forward Anders Bjork has cleared waivers and has been assigned to the AHL's Rochester Americans. He was placed on waivers Monday and has yet to make his season debut at the NHL or AHL level.