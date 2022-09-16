Now We Go: Can You Believe It's Already Week 2? Week 1 of the NFL Season is in the books… and, wow, was it incredible. It’s easy for all of us to overreact to just one game, so I’m doing my best to keep a level head. But three underdogs really jumped off the page for me this week. Let's get to the action.

Through all of the action, all the wagers won and lost there was one game in particular that I’ll be talking about for a long time.

My favourite moment of the week was sweating out the end of the Bengals-Steelers game with Eric “The Big E” Cohen.

I live bet Cincinnati in the second quarter, and he was pulling for the Bengals since he has them in our TSN NFL Wins Pool.

We all know how that game ended, but in case you missed it here are a few clips from Sunday as The Big E and I got our hearts ripped out, in every way imaginable.

Sundays with @realEricCohen are going to be one heck of a ride if Week 1 was any indication @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8I4oauSD6q — Maybe: Luke (@lukebellus4) September 12, 2022

As for the picks I gave out in this column last week, it was a good start!

We went 2-1 in our regular plays, and we just missed cashing the Underdawg Parlay and also went 2-1 with those damn Jacksonville Jaguars costing us from cashing a +750 parlay to start the season.

Speaking of the Jags, they’re +4.5 against the Colts this week and they always beat them at home.

I’m not betting on it, yet, because I’m a Colts fan, and this team starting 0-2 would just absolutely ruin my day. No amount of money would be worth it.

But talk to me on Sunday and that might change.

On top of that, I love the under on a team’s point total and have a divisional bet that I’m ready to double down on after Week 1.

I can’t describe how juiced up I feel to get into these plays, so enough banter. Let’s go.

New England under 20.5 points

Look, I’ll admit it.

I can be incredibly biased when it comes to the New England Patriots.

I mean, can you blame me? I’m a 25-year-old Indianapolis Colts fan.

This team has been a pain in my side since literally the day I started watching football.

So when I look at this offence and think it’s one of the worst in the league, I get worried that my bias is starting to show.

So I asked my boss, a Patriots fan.

And he pretty much agreed.

Find me the playmakers on this team.

Sure, DeVante Parker and Hunter Henry are nice pieces, but these are guys you go to war with as your two lead dudes.

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson… meh.

Add this to the fact Mac Jones is dealing with back spasms and I’m in full fade mode of this unit.

Now, after scoring just seven points against Miami, they go to Pittsburgh to take on a Steelers defence that turned over Joe Burrow four times on Sunday.

I know T.J. Watt is out, but I trust Mike Tomlin and this defence enough to figure out a way to get things done without him.

Seattle +8.5

All right, this is a weird spot for me.

Watching Monday Night Football had me thinking thoughts.

And those thoughts were “how can I fade Seattle next week on FanDuel?”

And then something happened.

Maybe it’s the fact they won, maybe it’s the fact I got to watch the game with former Seahawks’ tight end Luke Willson, or maybe it’s just the fact I can’t trust Trey Lance right now.. But here I am backing Seattle once again in Week 2.

First of all, Lance has made three starts in his NFL career. The 49ers have failed to score more than 23 points in any of those.

Second, Geno Smith is somehow 9-0 against the spread since 2014.

Third, NFC West games are almost never blowouts, as this division is insane and these teams just duke it out almost every time they see each other.

And finally, Pete Carroll loves playing the 49ers.

Seattle has lost to the 49ers just once since 2018, and you have to go all the way to 2011, Carroll’s second season in Seattle, to find the last time the 49ers beat Seattle by more than eight points.

This isn’t an overreaction to the 49ers losing to the Bears, but with the kind of weather we saw in Chicago on Sunday, I’m throwing that game out.

This is simply a bet on Seattle’s team identity and me being unable to fully trust this 49er offence just yet.

Doubling Down on The Vikings

I’m going to keep this short.

I liked Minnesota before the season started – you can read about it here.

Now that I’ve seen this team with my own two eyes, I love them even more.

Last week against Green Bay was a statement. Minnesota is here and they are ready to win this division.

While Week 1 was the Justin Jefferson show, I think this offence reaches levels even higher this season once they start getting guys like Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and even a tight end like Irv Smith Jr. in the mix.

I have already given this team to win the division at +240, and you can still get it at +130 on FanDuel before it's too late.

They are underdogs this week, and I like them to upset Philadelphia, so they have been added to the Underdawg parlay of the week.

Speaking of…

Those Teams Got That Dawg in The Parlay of the Week

Falcons +9.5-Commanders-Vikings +744

The Falcons might not win a lot of games this year, but damn are they going to be feisty.

Their offence is sneaky fun and could keep teams on their toes with their ability to run the ball.

Now they play a Rams team that was 3-5 against the spread last season when allowing at least 100 yards on the ground in a game, and looked really sloppy in Week 1.

I sneakily think Atlanta could win this game, but for the sake of the parlay I’ll take the 10.5 points.

Next, the Detroit Lions haven’t been a favourite in a game since Week 11 of 2020.

That game? A 20-0 loss to P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers.

I’ll take any chance possible to bet on a team as an underdog in Detroit, even if Carson Wentz is the quarterback.

Finally, can you tell I like Minnesota?

This one is hard for me because I’m quite high on the Eagles, too.

But getting to add the Vikings to this at +130 was too good to pass, on a week where I don’t love too many underdogs.