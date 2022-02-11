The Ontario Hockey League's leading scorer Luke Evangelista and his London Knights will look to expand their first-place lead in the Midwest Division when they travel to Kitchener to take on the rival Rangers Friday night.

You can watch all the action LIVE tonight from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on TSN5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

Evangelista, a 19-year-old right winger who also serves as team captain, has tallied 32 goals and 34 assists in just 32 games this season, his third campaign with the Knights. His 32 goals lead all OHL scorers, two ahead of Tye Kartye of the Soo Greyhounds. Evangelista's 68 points rank fourth in the OHL.

The Oakville, Ont., native was selected in the second-round, 42nd overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators.

Kitchener is led by the forwards Mike Petizian (18 goals, 21 assists) and Francesco Pinelli (13 goals, 20 assists). Pinelli, 18, was drafted in the second round last summer by the Los Angeles Kings.

Winners of their last four games, the Knights (25-10-1) are eight points ahead of the second-place Guelph Storm in the Midwest Division and 16 points ahead of the last-place Rangers (16-19-2-1).