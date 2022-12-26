USA scores three times in final frame to beat Latvia

The powerful United States squad defeated Latvia 5-2.

Luke Hughes, Red Savage, Chaz Lucius, Sean Behrens and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the U.S.

Anri Ravinskis and Niks Fenenko replied for Latvia.

The teams were scoreless after the first period and tied 2-2 heading into the final frame. The U.S. outshot Latvia 46-17.

Latvia's next game will be against Switzerland on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The United States will be matched with Slovakia on Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2022.