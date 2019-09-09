How wide is the gap between the Ticats and Als?

Two key players were back at practice for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Monday as they returned from their bye week.

TSN Radio 1150's Kyle Melo reported both Luke Tasker and Ted Laurent were back at practice for the Ticats Monday.

Luke Tasker back on the field today for the #Ticats. #CFL — Kyle Melo (@TSNKyleMelo) September 9, 2019

Ted Laurent is back on the field at practice for the #Ticats #CFL — Kyle Melo (@TSNKyleMelo) September 9, 2019

The Ticats returned to practice from their bye week ahead of a Week 14 clash with the Calgary Stampeders.

Tasker has appeared in seven games for the Ticats this season, recording 26 receptions for 292 yards.

Laurent has appeared in nine contests for Hamilton this year, recording 12 tackles and three sacks.

In other Ticats' injury news, Melo said defensive back Delvin Breaux and running back Maleek Irons were still without helmets at practice.