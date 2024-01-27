Luke vs. Luck: Championship Weekend picks and coin flips

Can you believe there are just three NFL games left this season? Neither can I. Cherish it while you still can. You never know when it’ll be your last game.

As for Luke vs. Luck, it’s been a great postseason for your boy.

After dummying that coin by two games on Wild-Card Weekend (4-2 / 2-4), we extended the lead over lady luck by one game in the Divisional Round (3-1 / 2-2).

With another four games behind us, we now have a 30-game sample size after starting this challenge for prime-time games during the opening seven weeks of the season.

Here are the records:

Luke: 18-10-2 (7-3 postseason)

Coin: 14-14-2 (4-6)

I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge how hilarious it is that I’ve flipped a coin on 30 NFL games this season, and its record is literally .500.

Next year we might have to get a larger sample size to see if that trend keeps up.

If you’re new to this column, here’s how this works. I’ll highlight both games this week. I sit at my desk at work for hours and hours researching, digging and searching for any sort of edge I can get to make a pick that I think will be a winner.

Then I’ll flip a coin. If the coin lands on heads, it’ll side with the home team. If it lands on tails, it’ll take the away team.

So let’s get to the games

Chiefs vs. Ravens (-3.5)

Luke: Ravens -3.5

Have you ever tried to recreate a really awesome party? “Saturday was the best night ever. Let’s do it again next week!”

It’s never the same. You just had to be there. It was a moment in time that you’ll never get back.

That’s how I feel about the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Patrick Mahomes is 9-1-1 against the spread as an underdog in his career. How could you pass that up?

Well, because the time to jump on the Mahomes underdog train was last week. When he was 8-1-1 ATS as an underdog in his career.

Last week, we were on the Chiefs in this column. After writing them off all year, I’ve managed to be on the right side of this team in both of their playoff games.

Miami never had a chance, and Buffalo, well, they’re still the Bills, so getting Mahomes against them at plus money was a treat.

But this Baltimore Ravens team is simply built differently.

It took them exactly one half and one terrible play on special teams to wake up in the Divisional Round. But they did, and they handled their business 34-10 against the Houston Texans.

And I expect them to be a lot sharper earlier in the game this week.

One reason I like the Ravens' chances this week is the play of Travis Kelce. At the age of 34 it’s become very clear that Kelce isn’t the same player he was even at this time last year.

The Chiefs tight end has been great to start the playoffs but, just as I suspected, the week off for Kelce in the team’s final game of the season really helped give him a boost.

After failing to log 70 or more receiving yards in three straight games to end the regular season, Kelce has found his form in the playoffs, with 146 yards and two touchdowns.

But now, the 34-year-old Kelce has put his body through another two games, one of which was one of the coldest games in NFL history, and the Chiefs enter this week with a full day of less time to recover than the Ravens do.

This season, only 10 teams gave up fewer yards per game to tight ends than the Ravens. And just twice this season did a tight end eclipse the 60-yard mark against Baltimore.

The Ravens allowed three touchdowns all year to tight ends, only the New England Patriots gave up fewer to the position.

So if they limit Kelce, as I expect them to, Mahomes won’t just need an A-plus game. He’ll need an A-plus-plus-plus.

Oh, and by the way, Baltimore has allowed more than 250 passing yards only three times this season.

So, while I think Kansas City’s defence will keep them in this game early, I don’t see the Chiefs being able to keep up with this Ravens offence as the game progresses.

Baltimore has scored 30 or more points in eight of their nine home games this season, while the Chiefs scored 24 or more points in just four of their nine road games.

Sorry Swifties, the Taylor Swift Super Bowl run comes to an end this week.

Give me Baltimore.

Coin: Ravens -3.5

Lions vs. 49ers (-7.5)

Luke: 49ers -7.5

Jared Goff. Outdoors. In January.

Need I say anymore?

Fine, fine here’s more.

The Detriot Lions scored the fourth-most points per game this season on the road (24.1). That’s awesome.

However, five of their road games were played outside. In those games they scored 21-34-20-6-13.

That’s 18.8 points per game on the road outdoors.

In the four games they played on the road indoors, they averaged 30.75 points per game.

Now they travel to San Francisco to play in an outdoor stadium, taking on a 49ers team that could not have played a worse game last week.

If that 49ers-Packers game happened 100 times, I’m not sure how many wins San Fran pulls out.

Brock Purdy was awful and losing Deebo Samuel to injury early in the game wasn’t any help.

But the thing about teams like this 49ers roster, they don’t often lay eggs in back-to-back weeks.

You have to take advantage while you can, and Green Bay dropped the ball (literally) last Sunday.

One big factor in Green Bay’s big night on offence was the field conditions. Several big plays for the Packers involved a member of San Francisco’s defence slipping in coverage.

With clear skies expected Sunday night, I don’t see that being a problem for the Niners.

Let’s circle back on Deebo.

Losing him early in the game is a massive blow for a guy like Purdy, who is never asked to go above and beyond in this offence. Just let the playmakers make plays.

But the loss of Samuel so early really appeared to shake an already unstable second-year quarterback. And while Jauan Jennings was great filling in, he’s still not Deebo.

Deebo is slated to play this week, and even if he leaves early, the 49ers have all week to prep for a doomsday scenario of him going down again.

It seemed as though both San Francisco and Baltimore had to work through some postseason nerves / rust coming off the bye last week.

But with both of them avoiding catastrophe in the Divisional Round, I think we see their best foot forward this week.

I like both home sides to not only win this week, but cover as well.

Coin: Lions +7.5