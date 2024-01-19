Luke vs. Luck: Divisional Round picks and coin flips

We’re on to the second week of the NFL playoffs and the second instalment of Luke vs. Luck, where I – Luke Bellus – am competing head-to-head against a coin picking postseason football games.

It was a good start for us humans on the opening weekend as our picks went 4-2 against the spread, while that loser coin only managed two winners in its six flips.

With last week in our back pocket, we now have a 26-game sample size after starting this challenge for prime-time games during the opening seven weeks of the season.

Here are the records:

Luke: 15-9-2

Coin: 12-12-2

If you’re new to this column, here’s how this works. I’ll highlight all four games. I sit at my desk at work for hours and hours researching, digging and searching for any sort of edge I can get to make a pick that I think will be a winner.

Then I’ll flip a coin. If the coin lands on heads, it’ll side with the home team. If it lands on tails, it’ll take, come on, you know this… yes, that’s right, the away team. You learn fast. Good job.

So let’s get to the games

Texans vs. Ravens (-9.5)

Luke: Ravens - 9.5

A lot of the stats and trends will point you towards Houston in this spot.

In his career, Lamar Jackson is just 1-8 against the spread when a favourite of 7.5 points or more.

Sure, the only time he covered a number this large happened to come in Week 1 against the Texans, but look at that sample size.

Meanwhile, under the new playoff format introduced for the 2020 season, No. 1 seeds in the divisional round have gone 4-2 straight up but just 2-4 against the spread.

The battle of rest vs. rust comes into the light in a spot like this as well as a slow start from Baltimore could be all that Houston needs to cover this large of a number.

However, we’ve waited all season for the letdown spot from the Ravens and they have passed every test we’ve seen with flying colours.

Houston’s win last week was impressive, but the Browns defence on the road is a much easier opponent than a Ravens team well rested at home.

Taking Houston and the points in this spot feels easy. You’re telling me they won’t keep it within 10 points?

Yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying.

The last time we saw Houston on the road, they narrolowy escaped the Gardner Minshew-led Indianapolis Colts.

Now it’s Lamar Jackson. And on the other side of the ball, linebacker Roquan Smith appears to be a leader of all leaders on this Ravens defence.

This season C.J. Stroud was awesome, but his play away from home has me worried about his chances of another big day on Saturday.

Stroud threw for 23 touchdowns this year, but just six of them came on the road. In those seven games, the Texans scored more than 20 points three times. All against defences outside the league’s bottom half of points per game.

The Ravens scored 30 or more at home six times this year.

I almost played it safe and took Houston as a hedge for all my Ravens’ futures.

But Baltimore is on another level than almost any team in the league right now, and I believe they roll this week.

Coin: Texans +9.5

Packers vs. 49ers (-9.5)

Luke: 49ers - 9.5

There comes a time where statements have to be made. And I think it’s time the San Francisco 49ers do just that.

Since the beatdown on Christmas day at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, the conversation around the NFC has confused me.

This is not a conference up for grabs. It’s not anyone’s to win.

It’s the 49ers’ to lose.

San Francisco is absolutely loaded everywhere you look. And one blowout loss – to the best team in football – hasn’t derailed me from the thought I’ve had in the back of my head for months.

This 49ers’ team is one of the best rosters we’ll see in this decade. And they have the right guy at head coach.

According to Action Network, since 1990, only one coach is 4-0 ATS or better at home or as a favourite in the playoffs, and that man is 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Last week, I took the Cowboys – hands up if that pick was a loser. A loser from the moment the game started.

And maybe the Packers will prove me wrong again this week, but I don’t see this game being close.

Coin: Packers +9.5

Buccaneers vs. Lions (-6.5)

Luke: Lions -6.5

It’s crazy how weird this sport is.

Just two weeks ago, Tampa Bay was held to nine points on the road in Carolina, a performance normally bad enough to lose a football game.

But one point was all they needed in the 9-0 win to secure the NFC South and book a home playoff game.

Now they’re on the heels of a 23-point blowout over the Philadelphia Eagles and present an interesting challenge for the Lions.

Tampa Bay has covered the spread in five of their last six games and eight of their last nine road games.

Meanwhile, Detroit is 4-1 ATS in their last five games and 5-1 in their last six games against the NFC South.

So something has got to give. What’s that something?

That something is Jared Goff. The quarterback lit up this Bucs’ secondary earlier this year, in a game without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, where Detroit ran for just 1.8 yards per carry.

In 2020, when current Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was the team’s defensive coordinator, Goff led the Los Angeles Rams to a 27-24 win in a game where the Rams ran for just 37 yards on 20 attempts.

The only other meeting between these two teams came in 2019 when Goff threw for 517 yards in a 55-40 loss.

In three games against a Bowles-led team/defence, Goff is 2-1 with 1,246 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Goff is going to once again have a field day on Sunday, and if Detroit can get any sort of run game going this game could get really ugly. Nonetheless, I’ll roll with Detroit in this one.

It’s a bad day to be an underdog.

Coin: Lions -6.5

Chiefs vs. Bills (-2.5)

Luke: Chiefs +2.5

The main event.

Sunday Night Football. And I need an underdog.

A lot has been made this year of Patrick Mahomes having never played a road playoff game.

Now he has his chance.

Close your eyes for a second… can’t your see Mahomes on the field after a win on Sunday talking about the environment?

“Any time, any place, I believe in this team, it doesn’t matter road or home. Pretty or ugly, I’m just happy to be leaving Buffalo with a win.”

I can see it, I can hear it. It’s going to happen, unfortunately.

This Kansas City defence is a problem, a massive problem for the rest of the NFL.

They have forced a turnover in six of their eight road games this season, going 5-1 in those games.

On the other side, all six of Buffalo’s losses came in games with one or more turnovers.

Lost in the chaos of the Eagles’ embarrassing Monday night loss was the fact Pittsburgh handed Buffalo 14 points to start the game and ended up losing by that same margin.

The 31 points from Buffalo feels inflated due to a couple of short fields early in the game.

I think the Bills are going to struggle to score against the Chiefs defence that allowed just 17.8 points per game on the road this season, the third-best mark in the league.

Am I thinking straight with this game? Maybe not. I’m probably just bitter I didn’t jump on Bills futures earlier this year and I’m letting it cloud my judgment. But backing Mahomes as an underdog is never a bad thing.

The quarterback 9-2-1 ATS and 8-4 straight up as a dog.

Give me KC.

Coin: Bills -2.5