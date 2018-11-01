The Florida Panthers activated goaltender Roberto Luongo off of injured reserve Thursday and head coach Bob Boughner opened the door to having him play Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Boughner said Wednesday that Luongo's targeted return was next week, but changed his outlook slightly on Thursday.

"Officially, if [Luongo] is ready, he could play, but we're going to make that decision tomorrow," Boughner said, per NHL.com. "I could see him more playing when we get back home, [but] he's close. He's real close."

Luongo has been out since Oct. 6, when he suffered a knee injury in his first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was given a two-to-four week timeline for recovery after the injury.

James Reimer will start Thursday for the Panthers against the Jets in Finland, but it is not known who will get the nod on Friday. With Luongo activated, the Panthers now have three goaltenders on the active roster, including Michael Hutchinson.

"We want to make sure [Luongo] is 110 per cent before he gets back in there and make sure that we're doing the right thing by him," Boughner said. "We need three goalies in case something happened."

The Panthers sit last in the Atlantic Division with seven points through nine games this season. Reimer, who has made most of the starts in Luongo's absence, has a 1-3-1 record with .878 save percentage this season, while Hutchinson, is 1-1-2 with a .839 save percentage.