1h ago
Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by one shot
Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.
The Canadian Press
IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.
France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.
Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.
Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.
No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports