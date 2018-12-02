PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Jean Segura from the Seattle Mariners for veteran slugger Carlos Santana and infielder J.P. Crawford.

The Phillies also get left-hander James Pazos and righty Juan Nicasio in the deal announced Monday by both teams.

It's the second major deal of the day for the Mariners. They also sent second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets for five players, including two top prospects and outfielder Jay Bruce.

Segura hit .304 with 10 homers, 63 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and had a .341 on-base percentage last season. He is signed through 2022 and is owed $60 million.

Santana batted a career-low .229 with 24 homers, 86 RBIs and a .352 OBP in his first season in Philadelphia after signing a $60 million, three-year contract.

Crawford, a 2013 first-round pick, hit .214 in only 49 games. He's been plagued by injuries and has only 187 career at-bats.

Pazos was 4-1 with a 2.88 ERA in 60 appearances, covering 50 innings. He struck out 45 and walked 15.

Nicasio was 1-6 with a 6.00 ERA in 46 games. He pitched in two games for the Phillies in 2017.