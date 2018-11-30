General manager Jerry Dipoto's teardown of the Seattle Mariners continues apace.

The club traded reliever Alex Colome to the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Colome, 29, split last season between the Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays. He appeared in 70 games, going 7-5 with an earned run average of 3.04 and a 1.176 WHIP. Colome also recorded 12 saves with all but one coming with the Rays.

An All-Star in 2016, Colome was the Rays' closer for the past two seasons prior to the trade, recording 84 saves over the two years, including an American League-leading 47 in 2017. With the Mariners, Colome served as a setup man for Edwin Diaz.

Narvaez, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the White Sox. He hit .275 with nine home runs and 30 runs batted in and an OPS of .794 in 97 games last season.

This is the third trade of the offseason for the Mariners, thus far, with more on the way.

The team traded catcher Mike Zunino to the Tampa Bay Rays and starting pitcher James Paxton to the New York Yankees earlier this month with a trade of both Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano to the New York Mets is expected to be completed in the near future. All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger is also expected to be on the move.