ARLINGTON, Texas — Those midseason additions are doing their part to help the defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a push to get back into the playoffs. Their closer is struggling.

Manny Machado drove in four runs, his most since getting to Los Angeles, and Brian Dozier hit his 20th homer of the season as the Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in a row.

"Everyone is moving in the right direction and everybody is feeling good about themselves," Machado said. "It's a matter of just getting on a nice little roll and sticking with it."

Caleb Ferguson (5-2) went 1 1/3 innings as the first of four relievers with scoreless outings before Kenley Jansen came on with an 8-2 lead in the ninth and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk.

Jansen has been scored on in each of his four appearances since coming off the disabled list Aug. 20 following a hospital stay due to heart issues. He has allowed seven runs and 10 hits over four innings in those games.

"I'll be all right. At some point I'll figure it out. A little amped up today. Command wasn't there," Jansen said. "Listen, people can panic like, 'Oh God, what's happening with me,' but I know myself. I am going to go out there and keep competing and I will get out of this."

The big right-hander did end the game with a highlight, making a behind-the-back grab of a comebacker with a broken bat twirling above his head. He then turned to make the relay to second base that started a double play.

"At least one thing went good for me," Jansen said.

Machado's four RBIs were the most in his 36 games for the Dodgers since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles last month. He put Los Angeles ahead to stay with a two-run single in the third, then added a sac fly in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth that made it 7-2. The shortstop has nine RBIs the past three games.

Dozier had a solo shot for his fourth homer in 24 games since joining the Dodgers from Minnesota. He also had an RBI single.

FOR STARTERS

Dodgers rookie right-hander Walker Buehler, who was 2-0 with a 1.07 ERA in his previous four August starts, threw 84 pitches in four innings. He allowed two runs and four hits, with four strikeouts and two walks. Texas rookie Ariel Jurado (2-4) gave up three runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out one.

BANNY'S TRIBUTE

Rangers manager Jeff Banister had the initials "BK" written on his cap for Buzzy Keller, a scout who passed away Monday. "A tremendous human being," Banister said. "He's the guy that signed me in a Wendy's in Baytown, Texas, and gave me $1,000 and said, 'I'm not going to make you rich, but I'm going give you an opportunity to play this game.' He was a huge part of why I sit in this seat and why I am the person I am."

MATCHING GWYNN

Adrian Beltre, baseball's active career hits leader, had a single in the Rangers ninth for career hit No. 3,141 — matching Tony Gwynn for 18th on the career list. His next hit will tie Robin Yount for 17th.

LOT OF HITS

Enrique Hernandez was 3 for 3 with a walk and a sac fly while scoring twice for the Dodgers. They finished with 15 hits overall, with Machado and Dozier among four players with two each.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: All-Star right-hander Ross Stripling (lower back) threw off flat ground and says he could probably pitch, but the Dodgers aren't pushing his return from the disabled list. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 9. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen Wednesday and could return over the weekend.

Rangers: CF Delino DeShields (fractured tip right middle finger) started a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco. ... Hard-throwing RHP Matt Bush (right flexor tendon), who hasn't pitched since mid-June, acknowledged that he likely won't pitch again this season. He hasn't been able to throw off a mound yet.

UP NEXT

A matchup of lefties and former Braves teammates when Alex Wood (7-6) pitches for the Dodgers against Mike Minor (10-6). They both made their big league debuts with Atlanta, Minor in 2010 and Wood in 2013. Minor missed the entire 2015 season because of injury and Wood was traded midway through that season to Los Angeles. Minor is 4-0 with a 2.73 ERA his last five starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports