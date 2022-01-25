Guzda stops 24 shots as Colts score six second-period goals in win over Wolves

Mack Guzda stopped 24 shots as the Barrie Colts scored six second-period goals en route to a 9-1 win over the Sudbury Wolves in OHL action Tuesday night.

Barrie finished the game three-of-seven on the power play.

In other action, it was: Niagara IceDogs 3, North Bay Battalion 2 (SO); and Mississauga Steelheads 4, Peterborough Petes 1.

At Sudbury, Ont., Anthony Tabak, Declan McDonnell, Nathan Allensen, Hunter Haight, Brandt Clarke, Roenicke Jodoin, Cooper Matthews, Ian Lemieux and Evan Vierling had the goals for Barrie (19-9-3-0), which scored six times in the second period.

Nick DeGrazia had the lone goal for Sudbury (12-21-3-1).

IceDogs 3, Battalion 2 (SO)

At St. Catharines, Ont., Brice Cooke's shootout goal secured the win for the IceDogs (10-18-1-1). Danil Gushchin and Anthony Agostinelli had the goals in regulation. Owen Van Steensel and Mitchell Russell scored in regulation for North Bay (19-13-3-3).

Steelheads 4, Petes 1

At Peterborough, Ont., Zander Veccia scored twice while Ethan Del Mastro added a goal and an assist to lead the way for Mississauga (24-8-1-3). Chase Stillman replied for the Petes (12-20-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.