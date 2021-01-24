EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 16 Indiana took over after trailing by 13 midway through the fourth quarter to defeat No. 21 Northwestern 74-61 on Sunday.

The Hoosiers came to life after Sydney Wood’s layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter.

Northwestern led 57-56 with 6:34 left in the game when the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight points, with Holmes scoring seven, to lead 68-57 with two minutes to play.

The Wildcats went 3 of 21 after their big lead.

Grace Berger added 14 points for Indiana (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), which had its previous two games postponed with opponents’ COVID concerns. Jaelyn Penn scored 12.

Veronica Burton scored 17 for Northwestern (8-3, 6-3), which had a four-game winning streak end, and left coach Joe McKeown one win shy of his 300th at the school. Lindsey Pulliam added 15 with nine rebounds, Jordan Hamilton 13 and Wood 12.

While Northwestern was shooting 27% in the second half and 19% in the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers shot 58% (7 of 12) in the fourth quarter plus making 11 of 13 free throws.

Northwestern led 21-16 after one quarter and, with Burton and Wood scoring the last minute, was up 36-33 at the half.

Indiana is home against Michigan State and Northwestern goes to Iowa on Thursday

