Hughes advances to round of 16 at Match Play Mackenzie Hughes earns a tie against Talor Gooch at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday to end the preliminary round with a 2-0-1 record. The tie assures the Canadian of a move to the round of 16 where he will now face Sergio Garcia and from this point on, it’s win or go home, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Mackenzie Hughes didn’t win his final pool match on Friday, but he did the next best thing, earning a tie against Talor Gooch. That assured the Canadian of moving on to the round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

“I knew today was probably going to be the hardest match mentally,” said Hughes, “just to kind of get through, knowing that a win was going to get me through or a tie. So I thought about that a lot during the day, and just tried to bring myself back to the shot in front of me.”

As he did in his first two matches, Hughes got off to a quick start, winning the second and third holes to go 2-up after three on Gooch. That was triggered by some sharp iron play as he hit his approach shot to four feet on the second and six feet on the third.

Hughes went 3-up on the eighth with another birdie and then kept his lead as the two moved to the back nine. Gooch managed to narrow the margin to 1-up after 15, but one hole later, Hughes played a wedge shot to kick-in distance to earn a birdie and win the hole. That assured the 30-year-old of a tie and advancing and he coasted in from there, losing the last two holes to end all even. He ended the preliminary round with a record of 2-0-1.

Understandably, Hughes was pleased to get out of the group that also featured Webb Simpson and Paul Casey.

“I saw the draw, and to be honest I felt like it was going to be really tough with Webb and Paul and Talor, even Talor playing great the last few weeks,” said Hughes. “I knew I had my hands full, but 18 holes is more of a sprint than a marathon, and I felt good coming off the Honda.”

Although he finished tied for 36th at that event and missed the cut at The Players the week before, he’s been confident in his game. He’s been working on tightening up all aspects and that showed, especially with his play into the greens. Hughes never trailed in any of his three matches.

“I'm excited to come here and play a different format, and so far, so good,” he stated.

Hughes will now face Sergio Garcia who came through an extra playoff, knocking off Lee Westwood after both players finished with the same record after pool play. From this point on, it’s win or go home.

The best finish by a Canadian in this event came in 2007 when Stephen Ames reached the quarterfinals.