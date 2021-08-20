Hughes off to solid start at Northern Trust Complete with the start of a playoff beard, Mackenzie Hughes started the FedEx Cup with a solid opening round 67, good for a tie for fourth spot at the Northern Trust, Bob Weeks writes.

“It was a good day,” summed up Hughes. “I thought it was playing pretty tricky, so I was trying to give myself as many putts as possible from the green, and I was fortunate enough to hole a few nice ones. Overall, I felt like the day was pretty stress free and a solid start.”

The Canadian is four shots behind leaders Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Harold Varner III is in third place at 5-under par.

As is often the case with Hughes, it was his putter that led the way over the Liberty National Golf Course. He was second in Strokes Gained: Putting picking up 3.179 shots on the field.

The Dundas, Ont., product rolled in a 30-foot putt on the third hole for his first birdie of the day and dropped one from 23 feet for another one.

He added three birdies on the back nine, including one on the final hole from 25 feet.

For most of the day, the field battled blustery winds that made picking the right club and the right target a challenge.

“I would say at least three-quarters of the holes, if not more, were some version of cross,” Hughes said. “Even if they weren't directly across, they were a 7:30 wind or a 1:30 wind, so it's kind of quartering. Never had it straight down and straight in. It made it tricky.”

The good opening round continued Hughes’ fine play over the second half of the season. In his past six starts, which include two majors and the Olympics, he’s only had four over-par rounds. Prior to that run, he had a stretch of poor results but never lost confidence that his game would return to form.

“I don't know how the saying goes,” said Hughes, “but even when you're playing well, the journey is never over, and if you're playing poorly, good golf is not that far away. I've proven both of those theories this summer. I know I missed five straight cuts, and then I led the U.S. Open after three rounds.”

Hughes came into this week’s tournament in 67th position and needs to stay inside the top 70 to advance to the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Rahm returned from a month off and picked up where he left off, posting a bogey-free round.

“I was honestly thinking there will be some rust to get rid of,” said the world’s No.-1 ranked player, “and there was a little bit.”

Whatever was there fell off quickly. Rahm chipped in for birdie on the third hole and then ran off three straight birdies starting on the sixth.

Thomas credited some advice from a 15-year-old playing in a junior tournament he sponsors for a putter change that led to his hot round.

“He was using the putter, pretty much my putter that Scotty Cameron, the line that we kind of came out with,” said Thomas. “And he was like, you know, when are you going to start using – when are you going to use it again?”

The return to the old putter led to nine birdies on his card against just a single bogey.

The other Canadians in the field had mixed results. Corey Conners was tied for 34th spot after a 1-under 70; Adam Hadwin shot a 4-over 75 and was tied for 108th; Roger Sloan posted an 8-over 79 and was tied for 121st.