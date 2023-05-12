RIGA, Latvia — MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists as Canada downed co-host Latvia Friday in its opening game at the world men's hockey championship.

Lawson Crouse, Scott Laughton, Sammy Blais, Joe Veleno and Jack McBain also had goals as the Canadians spread the scoring around.

Sam Montembeault made 23 saves for the shutout.

Ivars Punnenovs allowed two goals on five shots in the Latvia goal before giving way to Arturs Silovs, who surrendered four goals on 24 shots.

Canada returns to action Sunday against Slovenia.

Canada and Finland have met in the last three finals, with the Finns winning in 2019 and 2022 and Canada victorious in 2021 in Riga.

The 2020 world championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

