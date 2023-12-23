It's been a good Saturday so far for Macklin Celebrini.

The potential No. 1 overall pick in 2024 scored in the first period of Canada's final pre-tournament game against the United States and scored again in the third.

The goals came just hours after the IIHF ruled Celebrini would not be suspended for his hit in Canada’s pre-tournament loss to Switzerland on Friday.

After Quinn Finley scored to put the U.S. up early, Celebrini evened things up by tapping a rebound past goaltender Trey Augustine. The puck appeared to deflect off Celebrini's skate, but the IIHF does not use video review for World Junior pre-tournament games.

In the third with Canada trailing 5-3, Celebrini threw one on net in the power play that defelected in for his second of the game.

The 17-year-old forward was ejected from Friday's game for checking forward Leo Braillard into the boards from behind. Celebrini was assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct for boarding, but the IIHF said in a statement released Saturday that there will be "no further supplementary discipline" for the infraction.

"Upon reviewing the incident, the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championship disciplinary panel determined that while the major and game misconduct penalty called on the ice against Canada's Macklin Celebrini was warranted, no further supplementary discipline is necessary," part of the statement read.

The Vancouver native has 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points so far this season in 15 games for the Boston University Terriers.