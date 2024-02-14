ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maggie Flaherty drilled a slapshot from the point past Emerance Maschmeyer for the game-winning goal as Minnesota came from behind to beat Ottawa, 2-1 Wednesday night to move into first place in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

After being the league's first team to win on home ice and the first to win back-to-back home games, Minnesota had dropped its last two games at home and returned from the league's 10-day break for national team play in second place, two points behind Montreal.

Playing its first game of the season on U.S. ice. Ottawa took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Amanda Boulier five minutes into the game, but Minnesota goalkeeper Maddie Rooney did not allow a goal over the final 55 minutes.

Abby Boreen evened the game at 1-1 with an unassisted goal less than three minutes into the second period. Flaherty's slapshot from the point came less than four minutes into the third period for her first goal of the season.

Defender Sophie Jaques had two shots in her debut with Minnesota after being acquired from Boston, joining former Ohio State teammates Clair DeGeorge and Liz Schepers, all members of the 2022 National Championship Buckeyes.

Rooney made 23 saves on 24 shots to earn the win, lowering her goals-against-average to 1.96, behind only Montreal's Elaine Chuli (1.31) and Boston's Aerin Frankel (1.91) amongst PWHL netminders.

Maschmeyer made 22 saves on 24 shots for Ottawa.

___

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey