WASHINGTON — Orlando Magic centre Nikola Vucevic broke a bone in his left index finger against the Washington Wizards and will be out indefinitely.

Vucevic got hurt with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter Saturday night.

The Magic were already without their two leading scorers, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, because of injuries. Vucevic is Orlando's third-leading scorer at 17.8 points per game.

Swingman Terrence Ross is also hurt, leaving Orlando without four of its opening-night starters.