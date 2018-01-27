INDIANAPOLIS — The Orlando Magic waived Adreian Payne, the latest fallout from the a crisis at Michigan State.

Magic coach Frank Vogel confirmed the move Saturday, declining further comment other than to wish Payne well.

Payne was part of an ESPN report , detailing sexual assault allegations against former Spartans. The 6-foot-10 forward was drafted No. 15 overall in 2014 by Atlanta out of Michigan State and was traded during his rookie season to Minnesota.

The Magic signed him to a two-way contract last August. He played just five games for Orlando in the NBA and spent much of the season with its G League team.

Payne has averaged 4 points and 2.9 rebounds over 107 NBA games.