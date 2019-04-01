3h ago
Magomedov receives lifetime ban from USADA
TSN.ca Staff
UFC fighter Ruslan Magomedov has received a lifetime suspension from USADA following his second and third violations of the UFC Anti-Doping policy.
This is the first lifetime ban handed out under the Anti-Doping policy.
Magomedov received his second violation after failing an October 10 out-of-competition test for methyltestosterone metabolites and stanozolol metabolites.
The third violation resulted from a refusal to complete the sample collection process on February 5, when he was requested by a doping control officer.
Magomedov lifetime period of ineligibility began on November 5, when he was provisionally suspended.
The 32-year-old last competed at UFC 192 in October of 2015, when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Shawn Jordan.