UFC fighter Ruslan Magomedov has received a lifetime suspension from USADA following his second and third violations of the UFC Anti-Doping policy.

Ruslan Magomedov Receives Lifetime Sanction after Second and Third Violations of UFC Anti-Doping Policy https://t.co/eObWyGQnLi pic.twitter.com/zJQ5vFJSRw — USADA | UFC Anti-Doping Program (@USADA_UFC) April 1, 2019

This is the first lifetime ban handed out under the Anti-Doping policy.

Magomedov received his second violation after failing an October 10 out-of-competition test for methyltestosterone metabolites and stanozolol metabolites.

The third violation resulted from a refusal to complete the sample collection process on February 5, when he was requested by a doping control officer.

Magomedov lifetime period of ineligibility began on November 5, when he was provisionally suspended.

The 32-year-old last competed at UFC 192 in October of 2015, when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Shawn Jordan.