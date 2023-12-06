Major League Rugby's New York Ironworkers join Toronto Arrows in folding

The New York Ironworkers, who won the Major League Rugby championship in 2022, have joined the Toronto Arrows in closing shop.

The league confirmed Wednesday that the New York franchise was folding.

"We’re disappointed and saddened to announce the withdrawal of the New York Ironworkers from Major League Rugby, particularly knowing the commitment and pride of its players and staff, as well as the fervent passion of its fan base," the league said in a statement."

The New York team was home to Canadian internationals Andrew Coe and Quinn Ngawati.

"Completely gutted but will look back on my time in New York fondly. Lots of friends and memories made in the greatest city in the world," Coe said in a social media post.

New York players were told the club had been unable to find an "appropriate buyer."

The Arrows folded in late November, unable to carry on after the death in August of Bill Webb, the club's majority owner, president and general partner, from prostate cancer. He was 59.

The league has yet to provide details of the player dispersal process involving both clubs.

In August, the MLR announced the Atlanta franchise is moving to Los Angeles, upon closing of the team's acquisition by the new ownership group. The Atlanta move will fill the void left by the Los Angeles Giltinis, who folded before the 2023 season along with the Austin Gilgronis.

The league cited uncertainties surrounding the Austin and Los Angeles team ownership in suspending operations of the two sides. Australian entrepreneur Adam Gilchrist owned both franchises, named after cocktails.

MLR, North America's only pro rugby league, started with seven teams in 2018. Like the Arrows, Rugby New York — previously known as Rugby United New York — played an exhibition season before coming on board in 2019.

The league operated with 12 teams in 2023 with the expansion Miami Sharks slated to join the fold next season.

"Major League Rugby remains strong and the owners across the league are committed to success heading into 2024 and beyond, the league said in its statement. "In the past six months, we’ve welcomed an expansion team in Miami, relocated a team to Los Angeles, and signed new deals with rugby organizations around the globe to expand coverage on our OTT (streaming) platform, the Rugby Network.

"We have brought several new partners to the table in our bid to grow the game of rugby in North America. Major League Rugby is embarking on its own positive evolution as a professional sports league."

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023