Jack: Competition format at the very top of the agenda for MLS, players association

Major League Soccer will extend its moratorium until at least June 8, the league announced in a statement on Friday.

But the league still hopes to complete a full season and says it is exploring a number of avenues to do so, including pushing the MLS Cup back to December or later.

MLS Statement on April 17, 2020 pic.twitter.com/8uS1STz0gX — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 17, 2020

In terms of player compensation, the league says it seeks to work collaboratively with the MLSPA to "find a solution that provides a safety net for all players, opportunity to earn full salary in the scenario where all matches are played with fans, and in particular provides protection for players at the lower end of the salary scale."

The 2020 MLS season was just underway when a pause was called due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 12. All 26 clubs had played their first two matches.