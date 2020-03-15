TORONTO — Major League Soccer, which has suspended match play for 30 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has extended its moratorium on team training through March 20.

The league says during that time MLS players "are expected to remain in each club's respective market, and have been advised to exercise safe social distancing measures."

MLS says it is working with public health authorities, in collaboration with its clubs, MLS Players Association and other North American pro leagues "to finalize a protocol that would permit players to access training facilities for rehab or individual training under safe conditions during the team training moratorium."

The league says it remains in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

The league announced Thursday it was suspending match play as league continued to assess the impact of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2020.