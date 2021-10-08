Major League Soccer has announced the suspension of Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez due to a violation of the league's gambling integrity rules.

Hernandez, 23, gambled on two MLS matches, contravening league rules.

In early July, Hernandez came to the team to express concern over his personal safety after accruing gambling debts. Both Sporting and the league turned the matter over to legal authorities. Hernandez was suspended pending the completion of a legal review launched by the league, which has now concluded.

The review concluded that while Hernandez gambled on two games, his team was not involved in either and Hernandez did not possess any confidential information that wasn't otherwise publicly available.

The league says Hernandez can apply for reinstatement to MLS on January 1, 2022. The league also has the right to revisit his case should new information become available.

Born in Colombia and raised in Nashville, Hernandez signed with Sporting's academy in 2014 and made his pro debut for USL Championship side Sporting Kansas City II in 2017.

Hernandez made his first-team debut in 2019 and has appeared in 21 matches over the past three seasons for SKC.

The team has six regular season contests remaining on their schedule.