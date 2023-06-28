Major League Soccer's 2024 All-Star Game to be played in Columbus

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field on July 17, the league said Wednesday.

Columbus hosted the game in 2000 and 2005 at its previous stadium.

This year's All-Star Game, in which MLS All-Stars play Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, is at Audi Feld in Washington, D.C., on July 19.

The 2024 opponent will be announced later.

