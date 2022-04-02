Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn and forward Yuta Watanabe are questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Malachi Flynn is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs Miami. He logged 14 minutes in a rehab game with the 905 today (2 points, 1-6 FG, 0-4 3P, 4 assists). Yuta Watanabe is also questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 2, 2022

Flynn has been dealing with a left hamstring strain but logged 14 minutes in a rehab game Saturday with Raptors 905, scoring two points on 1-for-6 shooting. Flynn has not played in an NBA game since March 4.

The 23-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 1.6 assists in 40 games so far this season, his second with the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Watanabe missed Friday's victory over the Orlando Magic with quad soreness. He is averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 36 appearances so far this season.