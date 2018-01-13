MADRID — Malaga fired coach Michel Gonzalez after the team's fourth straight loss in the Spanish league.

The club made the announcement on Saturday, a day after a 1-0 loss at Getafe that kept Malaga 19th in the 20-team standings.

Malaga has lost every game since early December.

It has 11 points from 19 league matches.

Gonzalez had been in charge since last season, when he helped the club from southern Spain move away from the bottom of the standings and finish near mid-table.

"Since the beginning of the season the team wasn't able to put together a series of good results to be able to leave the relegation zone so a shakeup was needed to help the team react," Malaga said.

A replacement coach has not been announced.

Malaga's next match is on Jan. 22 at Eibar.

___

