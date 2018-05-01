Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin as well as defenceman Brian Dumoulin all skated with the team on Tuesday and all will be a game-time decision against the Washington Capitals for Game 3.

Coach Sullivan on Dumoulin, Hagelin, and Malkin: "They will all be game-time decisions." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 1, 2018

Malkin and Dumoulin wore regular contract jerseys during the morning skate while Hagelin had a no-contact jersey.

Malkin missed Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers in the opening round with a lower-body injury while Hagelin left that contest with an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit from Flyers forward Claude Giroux. Both have missed the first two games against Washington.

Dumoulin suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's Game 2 after taking a high hit from Caps forward Tom Wilson.

Dumoulin on joining morning skate: "It was another good skate out there. It was good to get a little contact in with Gonch there at the end. Hopefully I can go tonight, but we'll see what the coaches tell me." pic.twitter.com/rn270PxTqd — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 1, 2018

Dumoulin: "I'm going through today like a normal game day. I'm going to come here ready to play... Right now everything is going well, so that's good." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 1, 2018

Malkin, 31, had 42 goals and 56 assists over 78 games with the Penguins this season. He's had a solid playoff so far, scoring three times with two assists over five games.

Hagelin, 29, had 10 goals and 21 assists over 81 games during the regular season and has two goals and an assist over six playoff games.

Dumoulin, 26, scored five goals and added 13 assists over 80 games this season and has six points in eight playoff games.