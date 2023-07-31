Valladolid's stay in La Liga might be over, but Cyle Larin's appears set to continue.

Fabrizio Romano reports Mallorca is pushing to complete the signing of the Canada forward.

Mallorca are pushing to close Cyle Larin deal today — as final details are being discussed then here we go. 🔴🇨🇦



It’s now €7.2m fee plus add ons that will bring deal over 8M€ package… and it’s huge profit, top deal after just paying €1.5m buy option to Brugge. pic.twitter.com/aEFPKMscVv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

The deal will be in the neighbourhood of €8 million including add-ons.

Larin, 28, joined Valladolid on loan from Club Brugge last January and was instrumental in their push to avoid the drop, scoring eight goals in 19 league appearances. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as the team was relegated at the end of May.

In late June, Valladolid converted the Brampton, Ont. native's loan into a permanent signing by activating a €1.5 million buyout clause with the intent of selling him later in the transfer window.

Mallorca would be the fifth European side the UConn product suited up for, having also spent time at Besiktas and a loan spell at Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Larin spent the first three seasons of his pro career at Orlando City after being taken with the first overall selection of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, becoming the first Canadian to be selected with the top pick.

Internationally, Larin is the CanMNT's all-time leading goal scorer with 28 goals in 62 appearances and was a member of the Canada squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last fall.