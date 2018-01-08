LONDON — Manchester United and Tottenham will play away at fourth-tier clubs in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United was drawn on Monday to face Yeovil in southwest England for the second time in four seasons. The 12-time cup winners won 2-0 on the 2015 trip in the third round.

Tottenham will go to south Wales to play Newport in just under three weeks.

English Premier League leader Manchester City could also be playing at a League Two side if Mansfield beats Cardiff of the second tier in a replay.

There are two guaranteed all-Premier League encounters, with Liverpool hosting West Bromwich Albion, and Southampton playing Watford.

If Chelsea beats Norwich in a replay, the Premier League champion will play Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest's reward for eliminating holder Arsenal is an away game against fellow second-tier side Hull, which lost the 2014 final to the Gunners. Coventry, the 1987 cup winner who is in the fourth tier, will play MK Dons after ousting Premier League struggler Stoke.

Another shock in the third round saw Leicester held by Fleetwood to 0-0. The replay winner plays Fleetwood's fellow third-tier side, Peterborough.

___

Fourth round draw:

Bournemouth/Wigan v Shrewsbury/West Ham

Cardiff/Mansfield v Manchester City

Carlisle/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v West Bromwich

Middlesbrough v Brighton/Crystal Palace

Millwall v Rochdale

MK Dons v Coventry

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle

Notts County v Wolves/Swansea

Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester

Sheffield United v Preston

Southampton v Watford

Yeovil v Manchester United

Matches to be played over Jan. 26-29