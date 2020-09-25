1h ago
Manager: McGregor in serious talks for boxing match with Pacquiao
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is in serious talks to fight Manny Pacquiao, but the deal isn't yet completed, his manager Audie Attar told ESPN on Friday. McGregor tweeted on Friday that his next fight will be a boxing match against Pacquiao that will take place in the Middle East.
TSN.ca Staff
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is in serious talks to fight Manny Pacquiao, but the deal isn't yet completed, his manager Audie Attar told ESPN on Friday.
McGregor tweeted on Friday that his next fight will be a boxing match against Pacquiao that will take place in the Middle East.
"It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight,” McGregor tweeted on Friday.
No specific location was mentioned in either the tweets or the report.
Attar told ESPN that the fight would take place in either late December or early January and that the UFC is on board with the plan.
McGregor’s agent also expects his fighter to return to the UFC Octagon in 2021.
The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion crossed over to boxing and faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the most successful pay-per-view sporting events of all-time.
Mayweather Jr. won the Aug. 26, 2017 fight via 10th round TKO.
McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his first round TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.