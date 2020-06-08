Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling has spoken out in support for the worldwide protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis on May 23.

There were massive demonstrations across England this weekend, despite British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning the public about the danger of mass gatherings with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still ongoing.

"The only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting," Sterling, 25, told BBC Newsnight in response. "This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years."

Sterling maintains that people haven't forgotten about the coronavirus and that protesting with the pandemic still ongoing demonstrates just how serious people are about the cause.

"Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it," Sterling said. "At the same time, this is what all these protesters are doing. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing and they are fighting for their cause. As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way."

Sterling has been the victim of racist abuse in the past, both in England and abroad, and has spoken out about the negative portrayal of Black footballers in the British media.

Born in Jamaica and raised in London, Sterling says he's speaking out as a man and not a footballer.

"First and foremost, I don't really think about my job when things like this happen," Sterling said. "I think about what is right. And at this moment in time, there's only so much people can take. There's only so much communities and other backgrounds can take - especially Black people. It's been going on for hundreds of years and people are tired and people are ready for change. I keep saying this word. I see a lot of people on social [media] supporting the cause. But this is something that needs more than just talking. We need to actually implement change and highlight the places that do need changes."

The former Liverpool player says that he's happy to take the lead to fight for change when it comes to football, but hopes that more players in his sport and in others follow his lead.

"But this is something that I myself will continue to do, and spark these debates and get people in my industry looking at themselves and thinking what they can do to give people an equal chance in this country," Sterling said. "Hopefully other industries can do that, and everyday society and the system as well."