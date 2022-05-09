Erling Haaland appears set to follow in his father's footsteps.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the Norway forward's move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund has been agreed upon and could be announced as soon as later this week with City activating the 21-year-old Haaland's £63 million release clause.

Haaland's father, Alfie Haaland, made 43 appearances across all competitions for City from 2000 to 2003.

Stone notes that City sources say privately that the deal is not "done," but the only formality remaining is the triggering of the release clause.

Born in Leeds, Haaland is in his third season at BVB. He's scored 85 goals over 88 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, he has 15 goals in 18 appearances for the Norway senior team.

The move for Haaland likely eliminates City revisiting a move for England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after last summer's pursuit became contentious and eventually fruitless.