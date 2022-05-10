14h ago
City reaches agreement for Haaland
Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland is at the finish line. The club announced on Tuesday an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old Norway striker with the transfer subject to coming to terms with the player.
TSN.ca Staff
Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland is at the finish line.
The club announced on Tuesday an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old Norway striker with the transfer subject to coming to terms with the player.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Haaland's release clause is actually closer to €60 million than the widely reported €75 million. The Italian notes that Haaland's salary is believed to come in at €375,000 a week, equal to the club's current top earner Kevin De Bruyne.
Haaland now follows in the footsteps of his father, Alfie Haaland, who spent three seasons at City from 2000 to 2003.
The younger Haaland has spent the past three seasons at Dortmund, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances across all competitions.