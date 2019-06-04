There could be departures in the cards at the Etihad.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that Premier League champions Manchester City are preparing for the departures of England midfielder Fabian Delph and Brazil right-back Danilo in a search for first-team football.

While manager Pep Guardiola doesn't want to lose the pair, the club concedes that opportunities could be limited.

Delph, 29, has another year remaining on his current deal. He started 13 league games for City this season and made 20 appearances. A native of Bradford, Delph joined City from Aston Villa in a £8 million deal in 2015. He has been called up to England's squad for this week's UEFA Nations League finals.

Danilo, 27, just completed his second year with the club after a £26.5 million move from Real Madrid. He made 18 appearances this term, down 20 from the previous season. Danilo was not named to Brazil's team for the upcoming Copa America.

The team also believes that midfielders David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan will remain with the squad, while the team is confident of securing a new deal for Germany winger Leroy Sane, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.