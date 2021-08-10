Manchester City has signed England defender John Stones to a new five-year deal through 2026.

The 27-year-old centre-back's existing deal was set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

"I love being part of this squad," Stones said in a statement. "There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus."

A native of Barnsley, Stones came to City in 2016 in a £47.5 million move from Everton. After falling behind Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order at the Etihad, Stones reestablished himself as a first-choice pick in Pep Guardiola's starting XI and formed a formidable partnership with Dias as City won the 2020-2021 Premier League title. For his efforts last season, Stones was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

"John is an exceptional footballer and a fantastic defender, whose attributes are well suited to our style of play," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement. "We knew when we signed him that we were getting a talented centre-back, but he has really matured in his five years here and, as we saw last season, is at the top of his game right now."

Over five seasons at the club, Stones has made 107 league appearances. With City, Stones has won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the 2019 FA Cup.

Internationally, Stones has been capped 49 times by the Three Lions and started all seven of their matches at Euro 2020.