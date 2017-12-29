On March 25th, 2014 Bayern Munich earned their 19th consecutive Bundesliga victory with a 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin to set the standard for top flight European leagues. On Sunday, Manchester City heads to Selhurst Park with a chance to equal that mark, if they can defeat Crystal Palace.

You can watch Manchester City’s attempt to equal the European top flight winning streak record against Crystal Palace Sunday at 7am et/4am pt. on TSN2.

City scratched out their 18th straight win with a midweek victory over Newcastle United in game where they enjoyed 78% of the possession and directed 22 shots at their opponent’s net.\

The two streaks share one thing in common, manager Pep Guardiola, who shepherded that record breaking Bayern side to not only the wins mark but the league title and currently has his City side on pace to do the same, as they enjoy a 15 point lead at the top of the EPL table.

“You talk about the numbers and the records,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference. “That is a consequence of what we do on the pitch. It doesn’t count. What counts is what we have to do against Crystal Palace.”

What City will try to do is more of the same, not only from their EPL record streak but from the first time these team’s met this season, a 5-0 victory for the league leaders at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

At that time, Palace were bottom of the table and still looking for their first goal of the season. Frank de Boer had recently been replaced by former England manager Roy Hodgson as Palace boss when Raheem Sterling’s brace and Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph and Leroy Sane all counted in the lopsided victory.

Since then, Palace rebounded with an eight game unbeaten streak, ended midweek by Arsenal, that has seen them rise from the foot of the table to 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone.

“I know our fans will be back on Sunday to support us in the same way,” Hodgson said at his pre-match press conference. “We'll put out the best eleven we can and those players will be doing their level best.”

If Manchester City is successful in defeating Crystal Palace, they will play for a 20th straight victory and the European top flight record at home against Watford on January 2nd.

Guardiola is not ready to compare his German and English tenures just yet.

“I was there for years at Bayern Munich. You cannot compare. Here, it is my second season. We have not won one title. Be calm and focused on what we have to do tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”