Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Germany winger wishes to leave the club.

The 24-year-old Sane has one year remaining on his current deal and has been widely linked to a move back to his home country with Bayern Munich.

"He wants to join another club," Guardiola said. "I don't know if he will leave this summer or next summer when his contract expires."

A native of Essen, Sane signed for City in a £37 million move from Schalke.

Sane has made 131 appearances for City across all competitions, but his only appearance this season was in August's Community Shield in which he tore his ACL that has sidelined him since.

Guardiola says he'd love to keep the player and a new deal has been offered to him, but that will ultimately be up to Sane.

"When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him," Guardiola said. "He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets. He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against - but he wants another adventure."

Internationally, Sane has been capped 21 times at the senior level by Die Mannschaft.