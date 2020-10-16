It was a mixed bag of news from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday when it comes to the health of his squad.

Midfielder and 2020 PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne will miss Saturday's match with Arsenal, but forward Sergio Aguero has returned to training following a lengthy layoff from a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

De Bruyne, 29, picked up an injury on international duty during Belgium's 2-1 loss to England last Sunday. He did not feature in Wednesday's match against Iceland, returning to Manchester before the match.

"I don't think it is serious, but the next games I think he will be out," Guardiola said. "We will see."

Forward Gabriel Jesus, injured in City's win versus Wolves on Sept. 21, will also miss Saturday's match.

Aguero, 32, returned to training for the first time since a June 22 match against Burnley in which he picked up the injury that required surgery.

"He's been training for three or four days," Guardiola said of Aguero. "He has been training well. I am happy to see him on the pitch after so long. Every team needs a striker."

Guardiola would not say if Aguero would be available for selection for Saturday.

City currently sits fourteenth in the Premier Table on four points from their first three matches.